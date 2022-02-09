Athletes Say NCAA, Schools Violated Their Employee Rights

By Patrick Hoff (February 9, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- The National College Players Association filed an unfair labor practice charge with the NLRB alleging that the NCAA, the Pac-12 Conference and two California schools misclassified athletes as nonemployees, denying them their rights under federal labor law. The nonprofit advocacy group said Tuesday that the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Southern California repeatedly classified Division I football and men's and women's basketball players as student-athletes rather than employees, which prevented them from exercising their rights under the National Labor Relations Act. Within the past six months, the NCPA said, the schools, along with the NCAA and the...

