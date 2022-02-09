9th Circ. Rejects Mexican Kidnapping Victim's Protection Bid

By Dave Simpson (February 9, 2022, 9:42 PM EST) -- The Board of Immigration Appeals need only to consider the possibility — not the reasonableness — of an immigrant's safe relocation back to their home region when weighing protections under the Convention Against Torture, the Ninth Circuit ruled Wednesday. In a unanimous published decision, a three-judge panel affirmed a BIA decision that backed an immigration judge's denial of CAT protections for a Mexican immigrant who claims to have been kidnapped twice in Tijuana and who argued that a return to his home state, in central Mexico, was not reasonable. "The evidence (including petitioner's own testimony) shows that relocation to his home...

