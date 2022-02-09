Effort To Ban Congressional Stock Trades Builds Momentum

By James Arkin (February 9, 2022, 6:10 PM EST) -- Lawmakers in both parties are building momentum behind efforts to bar members of Congress from trading individual stocks, aiming to eliminate conflicts of interest for elected officials and improve upon a decade-old law banning congressional insider trading. Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. and Steve Daines, R-Mont., released a new bill Wednesday titled the Bipartisan Ban on Congressional Stock Ownership Act. It's the latest in a series of proposals that would force lawmakers to halt individual stock trades while in office and require them to divest ownership of such investments. A companion piece of legislation was introduced in the House by Reps. Pramila...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS