Texas Wants National Guard Vaccine Mandate Halted

By Michelle Casady (February 9, 2022, 7:19 PM EST) -- Texas has asked a federal judge to halt what it has called the Biden administration's unlawful vaccine mandate imposed on the Texas Army National Guard and the Texas Air National Guard, arguing the mandate violates the separation of powers. As of Wednesday afternoon, the federal government had not responded to the preliminary injunction request that was lodged by Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday. Texas told the court that unless President Joe Biden takes the formal step of federalizing the Texas National Guard troops, he retains "no constitutional or statutory authority to control, punish, or discharge" the service members. "This court...

