Jury Trials Set To Resume Monday In LA Superior Court

By James Mills (February 9, 2022, 4:44 PM EST) -- Civil and criminal jury trials in Los Angeles County Superior courts are set to resume on Monday, but face masks will still be required in courtrooms, the court announced Wednesday. Presiding Judge Eric C. Taylor announced the full resumption of jury trials and preliminary hearings as the latest coronavirus surge continues to subside. He suspended most jury trials in the county at the beginning of 2022 when cases of the omicron variant of the virus were surging rapidly. "The court is working with its justice partners and members of the civil bar to resume full trial operations now that COVID trends...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS