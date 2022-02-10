NY Court Revives Suit Over ER Patient's Fatal Hemorrhage

By Jonathan Capriel (February 10, 2022, 3:34 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court has restored a suit accusing a Brooklyn hospital's emergency medicine physician of being responsible for a patient's brain hemorrhage death, saying the doctor's medical expert failed to rebut claims that the death was caused by a failure to order certain diagnostic tests. The panel on Wednesday overturned a trial court's summary judgment award to Dr. David N. Barabe, who worked at Lutheran Medical Center, which had ended medical malpractice claims brought by the family of Rosalia Ojeda Sanchez. Ojeda's family claims Barabe and the medical center failed to timely diagnose and treat her internal carotid...

