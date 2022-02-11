Willkie Adds Tax Partner For LA Office

By David Hansen (February 11, 2022, 6:57 PM EST) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has added a former Withers tax attorney as a partner in its Los Angeles office, the firm announced. Bryan Kelly was a partner and office managing director at his prior firm, Willkie said in its statement Wednesday. Kelly's addition brings the total number of partners in the LA office to 17, the firm added. "I've known and worked alongside Bryan for years and am thrilled he has joined our expanding tax team in Los Angeles," Willkie tax partner Shane Nix said in the statement. He added that Kelly's corporate tax and private client experience, approach to working...

