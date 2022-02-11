How Texas Energy Work Has Changed 1 Year After Uri

By Keith Goldberg (February 11, 2022, 8:35 PM EST) -- It's been a year since Winter Storm Uri caused deadly blackouts across Texas and blew up the state's electricity markets, and the resulting litigation and regulatory action has sparked lasting changes to how energy companies do business in the Lone Star State, attorneys say. Lawyers are being pressed to negotiate power contracts with more comprehensive force majeure provisions, while certain power hedge deals have fallen completely out of favor. Meanwhile, the scope of compliance work is expanding amid a stream of mandates to prepare for future weather catastrophes from the Public Utility Commission of Texas and grid operator Electric Reliability Council...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS