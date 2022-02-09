Kaplan Fox To Lead 'Smart' Glassmaker Investor Suit

By Katryna Perera (February 9, 2022, 9:25 PM EST) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP was named lead counsel in a proposed securities class action against technology company View Inc., a "smart" glassmaker that saw its stock price drop after announcing it was beginning an internal investigation over certain disclosure practices. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman appointed Kaplan Fox as lead counsel in an order on Tuesday and named Stadium Capital LLC lead plaintiff. Stadium Capital had competed for the lead plaintiff position with investor Sweta Sonthalia, according to the order. Both Sonthalia and Stadium alleged they purchased View securities during the class period and suffered losses due to the...

