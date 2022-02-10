Time To Nix Antitrust Policies That Fueled Blocked Nvidia Deal

By Jonathan Barnett (February 10, 2022, 3:54 PM EST) -- The opposition by U.S., U.K., and other antitrust authorities to the acquisition of Arm Holdings PLC by Nvidia Corp. was a prudent intervention to preserve competitive conditions in the wireless communications industry. The deal was withdrawn Feb. 7. Paradoxically, the attempted transaction was driven in part by antitrust regulators' imprudent attempts to reengineer the licensing structures that have evolved to support this remarkably efficient technology market. Arm monetizes its intellectual property assets by entering into licensing relationships with virtually all chip suppliers in the smartphone ecosystem. If consummated, the transaction would have placed Arm's foundational technology in a combined entity that...

