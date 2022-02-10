Court Tosses Insurers' $28M Suit Against GE For No Notice

By Morgan Conley (February 10, 2022, 4:27 PM EST) -- General Electric has defeated a group of insurance and reinsurance companies suit seeking to recoup losses incurred in connection with a turbine blade failure at an Algerian power plant for the time being after a Georgia federal judge tossed the suit for failure to properly serve GE. The insurers and reinsurers sued GE in October, claiming it failed to properly design and manufacture a blade used in gas turbines. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) U.S. District Judge Mark H. Cohen tossed the lawsuit launched by Zurich Insurance PLC UK Branch and other reinsurance companies without prejudice for not serving GE and several of...

