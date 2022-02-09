9th Circ. Says Wrong Standard Used In PPG Retaliation Case

By Lauren Berg (February 9, 2022, 10:24 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday revived a former PPG Industries employee's case alleging he was canned by the global paint supplier for complaining about an unethical directive from his manager, after the California Supreme Court clarified the evidentiary standard that should be used to evaluate such whistleblower retaliation cases. The three-judge panel said the district court should not have used the evidentiary standard from the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 ruling in McDonnell Douglas Corp. v. Green in Wallen Lawson's case, after the California Supreme Court last month determined that a test written into the state's labor code under Section 1102.6 should...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS