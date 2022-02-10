'Mockingbird' Film Producers Want IP Arbitral Award Affirmed

By Dorothy Atkins (February 10, 2022, 8:01 PM EST) -- The heirs of the filmmakers behind the 1962 classic courtroom drama "To Kill a Mockingbird" filed a petition against author Harper Lee's estate in Alabama federal court Wednesday, seeking to enforce a final arbitration award and settlement that gives them film copyrights to the award-winning novel and its sequels. In a 14-page petition, the Atticus Corp., Hannah C. Pakula and Boardwalk Productions asked the court to confirm a Jan. 20 arbitration award incorporating a settlement agreement under the Federal Arbitration Act against Lee's estate representative, Tonja C. Carter, and Harper Lee LLC. The plaintiff companies represent the heirs to film director...

