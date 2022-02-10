Cook County Signs Off On $6.75M Med Mal Deal

By Celeste Bott (February 10, 2022, 7:32 PM EST) -- Cook County commissioners on Thursday approved a $6.75 million settlement for a woman who claims in an Illinois state court lawsuit that she is permanently paralyzed and now suffers severe chronic pain because of a county hospital's failure to adequately diagnose and treat her spinal condition. Zertasha Williams first filed suit against John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County in February 2019, alleging that multiple physicians at the hospital were negligent in caring for her when she was admitted for severe back pain in August 2018. When she was first admitted, Williams complained of severe pain in her lower back,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS