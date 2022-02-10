Activist Blasts Kohl's For Poison Pill, Rejection Of $9B Offer

By Benjamin Horney (February 10, 2022, 9:58 AM EST) -- Activist investment firm Macellum Advisors, represented by Olshan Frome, said Thursday that it is nominating a slate of 10 candidates to serve on the Kohl's board of directors, blasting the department store chain's newly adopted shareholder rights plan as overkill and calling on the company to consider a sale. The outcry from Macellum Advisors GP LLC, which owns a stake of almost 5% in Kohl's, came in the form of an open letter to shareholders that was made public Thursday. According to Macellum, Kohl's has done a poor job of handling recent takeover approaches, one of which is worth a total...

