3rd Circ. Questions Pa. Law's Impact On Insurance Policy

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 10, 2022, 3:36 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit appeared reluctant Thursday to interpret excess insurance coverage terms using Pennsylvania workers' compensation law language that doesn't appear in the policy, as a chemical company sought to revive its case seeking reimbursement for injury payouts it made over the course of three decades. During an oral argument, a three-judge panel grappled with Neville Chemical Co.'s argument that TIG Insurance Co. must indemnify it for payments it made over the years for the medical expenses of former worker Larry Kelley because its coverage claim dates back to Kelley's 1993 workplace injury. Neville asserted that its payouts for subsequent injuries...

