Sony Says Cox Can't Shake $1B Loss In Music IP Suit

By Craig Clough (February 10, 2022, 9:54 PM EST) -- Sony and other major music labels have urged a Virginia federal judge not to let Cox Communications shake a $1 billion loss in a copyright infringement suit, saying allegations the labels lied about key evidence to secure the jury's verdict are "disingenuous" and untimely. Sony, Universal, Warner and other major music labels told the court on Wednesday that Cox simply misrepresents the digital evidence in question, which are files of downloaded music presented at trial to help the labels argue that Cox users were illegally downloading music in violation of copyright laws while Cox looked the other way. The labels said...

