Ex-Employee Accuses Kroger Of Pushing Out Older Managers

By Morgan Conley (February 10, 2022, 3:13 PM EST) -- A man who worked for Kroger for decades accused the grocery chain of abruptly demoting him from his human resources manager role and later firing him despite a pristine performance record, alleging in a new suit he was one of several casualties in the company's push for younger leadership. Geoffrey Latham sued the Kroger Co. in Georgia federal court Wednesday. Latham told the court he worked as a district human resources manager for about six years and was a nearly 40-year veteran of the company before he was pushed out of a job to make room for younger people, primarily women,...

