WestRock Taps IDEX Corp. GC As Its Next Top Lawyer

By Emily Sides (February 11, 2022, 4:00 PM EST) -- Atlanta-based paper and packaging company WestRock has named IDEX Corp.'s former top lawyer to take the helm of its legal department after its current general counsel retires early next month. Denise Cade will serve as WestRock Co.'s next executive vice president, general counsel and secretary after Robert B. "Bob" McIntosh retires on March 4, the company announced Wednesday. McIntosh, who holds a master's in business administration from Emory University and a law degree from Washington and Lee University School of Law, has served as general counsel of WestRock since 2015 when MeadWestvaco and Rock-Tenn Co. merged. Prior to the merger, McIntosh...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS