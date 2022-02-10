3 Firms Guide Binance's $200M Forbes Investment

By Elise Hansen (February 10, 2022, 6:05 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency giant Binance will take a $200 million stake in Forbes — which it has previously sued for defamation — as the media outlet preps to go public, the companies said Thursday, in a deal guided by Latham, Cadwalader and Kirkland. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the investment was aimed at "build[ing] widespread consumer understanding and education" around blockchain, cryptocurrencies and so-called Web3. Web3 refers to what some anticipate will be the next version of the internet, relying more heavily on decentralized technologies. Binance's chief communications officer and the head of its venture capital arm will join Forbes' board of directors...

