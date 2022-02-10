Fed. Circ. Axes Inventor's $1.25M IP Win Under On-Sale Bar

By Britain Eakin (February 10, 2022, 5:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit wiped out inventor Larry Junker's $1.25 million win against two medical device companies, finding Thursday that his patented catheter insertion design was unenforceable because it was offered for sale more than a year before he applied for the design patent. A Jan. 8, 1999, letter that included pricing information sent to Boston Scientific was not a preliminary negotiation, as U.S. District Judge Mitchell S. Goldberg had ruled, but rather constituted an offer for sale, a three-judge panel held in a precedential opinion. Because of that, the panel reversed Judge Goldberg's ruling, saying the on-sale bar was triggered and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS