FisherBroyles Adds Veteran Corporate Partner In NY

By Adrian Cruz (February 11, 2022, 4:10 PM EST) -- Virtual law firm FisherBroyles LLP added a veteran attorney with over 30 years of experience working on a variety of business litigation and corporate governance issues as a New York-based partner, the firm announced. Aurora Cassirer joined FisherBroyles this month after spending nearly 17 years as a partner and executive committee member with Troutman Sanders LLP. "I am delighted to join FisherBroyles," she said in a statement. "The opportunity to apply my skills alongside some of the leading legal professionals and benefit from the firm's unique model made it a hugely attractive proposition. I am excited to get started and look...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS