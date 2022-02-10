Boy Scouts Ch. 11 Plan Gets Key Support Of Abuse Survivors

By Vince Sullivan (February 10, 2022, 10:21 AM EST) -- The mediator appointed to facilitate negotiations among the bankrupt Boy Scouts of America, its insurers and sex abuse claimants announced a deal among the parties early Thursday that will result in critical support for the $2.7 billion Chapter 11 plan trust from groups representing most of the abuse survivors. The Boy Scouts of America has reached a deal with sex abuse claimants that will result in critical support for the debtor's Chapter 11 plan. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) In the report filed in Delaware bankruptcy court, mediator Timothy V.P. Gallagher said a deal had been reached with the debtor, the official committee...

