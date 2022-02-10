Split Fed. Circ. Won't Restore 4 Narcan Patents

By Dani Kass (February 10, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- Generic drug giant Teva scored a win at the Federal Circuit on Thursday when a divided panel stood by a New Jersey federal judge's invalidation of claims in four patents covering Adapt Pharma's opioid overdose medication Narcan. The panel majority said there was sufficient evidence that the Narcan patents were obvious based on a combination of prior art, which drew ire from U.S. Circuit Judge Pauline Newman. While the majority conceded that Adapt's version of naloxone met a long-felt need — a version of the emergency medication that can be used outside of health care settings — they said U.S. District...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS