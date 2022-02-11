SEC Could Tighten Eligibility For Private Market Investors

By Tom Zanki (February 11, 2022, 8:55 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering tightening the definition of an accredited investor as part of a larger review of rules governing private offerings, reopening a debate that could have critical ramifications for investors and companies. The agency is revisiting these rules shortly after the Trump-era SEC reviewed the matter in 2020 and eased the regulations in certain respects, but otherwise left them mostly alone. But observers note a shift in priorities under the current Democratic administration, which under SEC Chair Gary Gensler is beefing up investor protections in the largely opaque private markets. "Whereas the previous administration would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS