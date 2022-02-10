Chile OKs Discovery-WarnerMedia Deal After Concessions

By Christopher Cole (February 10, 2022, 4:06 PM EST) -- Chile's competition authority has approved Discovery Inc.'s megamerger with AT&T's WarnerMedia LLC after the companies made commitments to limit the combined entertainment giant's bargaining power over cable and satellite TV systems seeking to carry its programming. The National Economic Prosecutor's Office (FNE) cleared Discovery's acquisition of the other company to form a global group called Warner Bros. Discovery, but not before securing measures that it said would tamp down risks from "the increased negotiating power that the merged entity would have in the marketing of pay television channels." FNE also gained concessions to block a potential director of Warner Bros. Discovery,...

