Man Gets Year In Prison For Mailing Death Threats To Del. Atty

By Rose Krebs (February 10, 2022, 3:41 PM EST) -- A former Delaware resident and multiple-time candidate for public office in the First State has been sentenced in Delaware federal court to a year in prison for mailing graphic death threats to an attorney who represented his ex-wife in divorce proceedings. Michael Protack, 64, who pled guilty in August to two counts of mailing a threatening communication, was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, prosecutors announced Wednesday. During the sentencing, Judge Andrews described Protack's "conduct as a 'campaign of terror' and noted the lengths to which Mr. Protack went to conceal his identity as the perpetrator," the announcement...

