EU Court Doubts Poland's Ability To Handle Competition Case

By Bryan Koenig (February 10, 2022, 8:19 PM EST) -- In a landmark ruling addressing the divide between the authority of the European Union and national governments over competition enforcement, a trading bloc court ruled EU competition officials didn't adequately scrutinize whether their Polish counterparts could be trusted to investigate a complaint about rail freight transport services and ordered another look. The General Court of the European Union on Wednesday faulted the bloc's competition enforcer for deciding Polish competition authorities were better suited to investigate the rail freight transport services complaint, without looking at evidence the EU said indicated the national authorities couldn't be trusted. The court's decision was its first...

