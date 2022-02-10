Rosen Scores Lead In Securities Suit Against Tenet Fintech

By Katryna Perera (February 10, 2022, 6:00 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge named The Rosen Law Firm PA as lead counsel in a proposed securities class action against software developer Tenet Fintech Group Inc. over allegations that it artificially inflated its market value and misled investors about its business dealings with lenders. U.S. District Judge Roanne L. Mann also named a movant in the suit, Alejandro Handal, as lead plaintiff, saying he appeared to have the largest financial interest in the case, with roughly $133,000 in claimed losses during the proposed class period. The two other movants for lead plaintiff had asserted significantly smaller losses of $9,689 and...

