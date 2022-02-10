Navajo Member Says Feds Held Sway Over CFR Court

By Victoria McKenzie (February 10, 2022, 9:05 PM EST) -- A Navajo citizen who was tried twice for the same crime said tribes using Code of Federal Regulations Courts to enforce their criminal laws "must accept the double jeopardy consequences that follow," in a case that has stirred fear and controversy among some tribal nations. In a reply brief filed Wednesday, Merle Denezpi again told the U.S. Supreme Court that CFR courts operate under federal, not tribal, sovereignty, and that their prosecutors and judges "serve at the pleasure of the Interior Secretary." Denezpi maintains that the federal government unconstitutionally prosecuted him a second time in federal court after he had been...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS