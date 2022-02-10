Advocates Say No To Curbing Social Media Liability

By Nadia Dreid (February 10, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- The advocacy group Public Knowledge is no fan of a recently debated and edited bill that would strip social media platforms of their liability immunity when it comes to child sexual abuse material, saying that there are ways to protect children that don't infringe everyone else's privacy. The group — which focuses largely on intellectual property issues, competition in telecom and open internet — joined with dozens of other groups Thursday in a letter that urged lawmakers to reject the EARN It Act in favor of a solution that would not "harm user security and privacy by disincentivizing the use of privacy-protecting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS