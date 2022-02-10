USTelecom Releases 'Blueprint' For Infrastructure Grants

By J. Edward Moreno (February 10, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- Broadband trade group USTelecom released a "blueprint to finally and fully connect" the U.S., offering the Biden administration detailed recommendations for dispersing the $65 billion in broadband investments included in the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. In a memo released Thursday, USTelecom told President Joe Biden and his cabinet members that rules set by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are "concerning" and set a preference for "entities like nonprofits and municipalities when choosing winners for broadband grants, despite their well-documented propensity to fail at building and maintaining complex networks over time."...

