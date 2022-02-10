Schumer Urges Colleagues To Take Up Cannabis Reform

By Sarah Jarvis (February 10, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- In a letter to Senate colleagues Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked for input on final changes to their marijuana decriminalization bill, as they plan to introduce the legislation in the coming weeks. The senators said they have received more than 1,800 comments on their draft bill, titled the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, a modified version of which Schumer has said they plan to introduce in April. "In the weeks ahead, we will continue the work of incorporating these comments as we aim to introduce legislation soon that is...

