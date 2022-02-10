Cuomo Atty Says NY AG Politicized Sex Harassment Probe

By Rachel Scharf (February 10, 2022, 6:17 PM EST) -- The lawyer for former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo alleged Thursday that Attorney General Letitia James purposefully misled the public about the sexual harassment accusations against Cuomo in order to advance her since-abandoned gubernatorial campaign. In a virtual press conference, Rita Glavin of Glavin PLLC announced that Cuomo will file an attorney grievance complaint claiming that James misused the state's resources in her investigation, which concluded that he sexually harassed 11 women. Cuomo, who resigned in the wake of James' bombshell report in August, has adamantly maintained his innocence. Glavin said that during James' run for governor, she only released interview transcripts...

