Ill. Panel Revives Regional Agency's Fight Over Elderly Care

By Lauraann Wood (February 10, 2022, 7:59 PM EST) -- An Illinois state appellate panel has ordered the state's Department on Aging to grant a hearing to a regional agency regarding funding and program provider issues it's allegedly experiencing, saying the department was wrong to swiftly reject the organization's petitions. A three-judge panel said the department shouldn't have denied the Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging's petitions concerning its disputes with the department because "it is patently obvious" that the nonprofit was seeking a determination of its rights, duties and privileges but was improperly denied access to those administrative proceedings. The department's rejections came by email and stated each time the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS