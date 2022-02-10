News Coverage Sinks NJ Hiker's Injury Suit Against County

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 10, 2022, 7:28 PM EST) -- The injuries incurred by a New Jersey hiker, who appeared on television news coverage, stemming from his fall into a river don't excuse his untimely notice to the county he intended to sue, a state appeals court ruled Thursday. A two-judge Appellate Division panel affirmed a lower court's dismissal of James Prudenciano's complaint against Monmouth County, agreeing that he failed to meet the New Jersey Tort Claims Act's burden of showing extraordinary circumstances precluded timely filing of tort claim notice. While Prudenciano's injuries were "indisputably severe," a Monmouth County Superior Court judge "correctly found that plaintiff's claims are belied by the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS