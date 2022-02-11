Jury Finds Oil Well Co.'s Patents Valid But Not Infringed

By Andrew Karpan (February 11, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Texas has rejected accusations that a Dubai-owned drilling company made $10.1 million by selling knockoff drilling tools, but also turned down the company's efforts to invalidate two patents owned by Houston-based National Oilwell Varco. After a four-day in-person trial in Marshall, Texas, jurors took less than two hours to deliberate before handing down their verdict Thursday. The infringement lawsuit had been percolating in the Eastern District of Texas since 2014. National Oilwell — rebranded as NOV Inc. last year — accused a company called Amega West Services LLC of selling a brand of extended reach vibration tools,...

