9th Circ. Finds Part Of Immigration Law Unconstitutional

By Dave Simpson (February 10, 2022, 8:54 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit invalidated the subsection of a law that makes it a crime to encourage unlawful immigration, ruling Thursday it is overbroad and covers speech that is protected by the First Amendment. In a unanimous, published decision, the panel vacated a federal jury's conviction on two counts in a criminal case against a California man who made more than $1 million in a bogus adult adoption immigration scheme. While the panel upheld the conviction of Helaman Hansen on 15 counts, it overturned two counts stemming from the subsection in question — subsection (iv) of Title 8 U.S. Code Section 1324(a)(1)(A)....

