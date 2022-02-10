Versace Owner Says NJ Precedent Saves Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (February 10, 2022, 9:32 PM EST) -- The owner of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors told a New Jersey appellate court Thursday that a trial judge ignored state precedent by requiring a "structural alteration" or a property to be "totally uninhabitable" to qualify for COVID-19 coverage. The owner of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors took its case to a New Jersey appellate court, where it argued that a trial judge ignored state precedent in determining whether it was entitled to COVID-19 coverage. (iStock.com/Evgenia Tsvirko) In a reply to Zurich and four other insurers' brief last month, Capri Holdings Ltd. said upholding Judge John D. O'Dwyer's dismissal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS