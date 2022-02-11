SEC Wants NY Adviser Fined $1.9M For Hiding Dad's Ban

By Rachel Scharf (February 11, 2022, 12:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission urged a New York federal judge Thursday to fine a Buffalo investment adviser and his firm $1.9 million, after a jury found he hid from clients that his father and co-adviser had been banned by the agency. The SEC said the court should impose the maximum civil penalties of $320,000 against Gregory M. Grenda and $1.55 million against his firm, Grenda Group LLC. Both were found liable for violations of the Investment Advisers Act at the close of an eight-day trial in December. The agency is also seeking a permanent injunction barring future securities law...

