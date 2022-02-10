Federal Judge Restores Gray Wolf Protections

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (February 10, 2022, 7:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service illegally removed Endangered Species Act protections for gray wolves by conducting a flawed analysis of the creatures' viability, a California federal judge ruled Thursday. The Trump administration in 2020 removed protections for the Minnesota gray wolf population and the gray wolf population in all or portions of 44 lower U.S. states and Mexico, finding that the ESA did not cover the animals anymore. The Minnesota wolves had been listed as threatened, while the other group had been listed as endangered. But U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White vacated the final rule and remanded it to the...

