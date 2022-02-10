BofA Bailed On Pandemic Overdraft Fee Pledge, Suit Says

By Katryna Perera (February 10, 2022, 8:29 PM EST) -- Bank of America NA has been hit with a proposed class action in California federal court from two customers who claim that the bank refused to honor promises to refund overdraft fees to clients who faced financial hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic. Plaintiffs Anthony Ramirez and Masako Williams, who both hold checking accounts at BofA, filed their complaint on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all BofA consumer checking account holders in the U.S. who were charged overdraft or insufficient-fund fees by the bank after March 12, 2020, and who did not...

