GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

By Michele Gorman (February 11, 2022, 2:38 PM EST) -- Former general counsel on a panel laid out some strategies that legal department leaders should consider this year to retain in-house counsel amid the so-called great resignation, and lawyers on a different panel discussed the main securities concerns for corporate attorneys. These are some of the stories in corporate legal news you may have missed in the past week. How GCs Can Navigate the Great Resignation Demonstrating gratitude and compassion to staff, providing lawyers with stretch assignments and ensuring that team members feel they're an integral part of the organization are among the strategies legal department leaders should consider this year...

