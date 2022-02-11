4th Circ. Won't Nix $3M Deal For Illegal Foreclosures Suit

By Katryna Perera (February 11, 2022, 7:14 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit has affirmed, in a published opinion, a lower court's approval of a $3 million settlement between Nationstar Mortgage and a class of consumers in an illegal foreclosures suit, finding that a dissatisfied class member's appeal was unconvincing. Pia McAdams had objected to the settlement after it was reached between Nationstar and lead plaintiffs Demetrius and Tamara Robinson in 2020 after six years of litigation. The Robinsons had filed a class action against the company, alleging it violated federal and state consumer-protection laws in servicing class members' mortgage loans. In her objection, McAdams argued that the class notice of...

