Ex-Contractor Execs Indicted Over Shell Co.'s Campaign Gift

By Grace Dixon (February 11, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- Three former executives of a government contractor are facing indictments over claims they used a shell company and family members to make illegal campaign contributions to curry favor with a Senate candidate. Martin Kao, Clifford Chen and Lawrence "Kahele" Lum Kee were indicted by a D.C. grand jury on Thursday over the federal government's claims that they attempted to circumvent election contribution rules barring federal contractors from donating to candidates, committees or super PACs. "[The] purpose of the conspiracy was for the conspirators and Company A to attempt to gain favor with Candidate A by making unlawful, excessive campaign contributions to...

