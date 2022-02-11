Navajo Nation Says NM Redistricting Violates Voting Rights

By Andrew Westney (February 11, 2022, 9:40 PM EST) -- The Navajo Nation has hit a New Mexico county with a federal court suit claiming the county's redistricting plan violates voting rights law by squeezing Native American voters into a single district and making it harder for them to elect candidates in another district. The federally recognized Navajo Nation tribe, the Navajo Nation Human Rights Commission and several tribe members filed a complaint Thursday alleging that the redistricting map chosen by San Juan County's Board of Commissioners in December runs afoul of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, and asked the court to make the district approve a new plan...

