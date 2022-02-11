DC Comics Battles Unilever To Shield 'Wonder' TM In UK

By Joanne Faulkner (February 11, 2022, 5:28 PM GMT) -- DC Comics urged a London judge on Friday to prevent Unilever from creating a brand of cosmetics called "Wonder Mum" in the U.K., insisting that consumers would assume the line was linked to its famous Wonder Woman superhero. DC Comics is challenging a 2021 decision by the U.K. Intellectual Property Office over its trademark for Wonder Woman, who was portrayed by Gal Gadot, pictured, in the 2017 movie. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images) The U.S. comic book publisher is challenging a 2021 decision by the U.K.'s Intellectual Property Office that its Wonder Woman trademark has not generated sufficient goodwill in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS