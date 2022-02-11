Ex-Kleinbard Client Would've Won Fraud Suit, 3rd Circ. Told

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 11, 2022, 7:09 PM EST) -- An ex-client of Kleinbard LLC told the Third Circuit to revive his legal malpractice claims alleging the firm caused him to lose an investment fraud lawsuit, arguing Friday that the record showed he could have won the underlying complaint if not for the firm's missteps. During oral argument before a three-judge panel, an attorney for Stephen Nkansah addressed what U.S. Circuit Judge Anthony Scirica noted is the "quite high" standard for establishing legal malpractice. Litigants are required to prove a case within a case — meaning, they must show they would have prevailed in an underlying matter but for their legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS