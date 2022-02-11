Nat'l Park Damage Suit Is Time-Barred, Developer Says

By Humberto J. Rocha (February 11, 2022, 12:46 PM EST) -- A property developer and others accused of cutting down nearly 150 trees and other vegetation in New River Gorge National Park told a West Virginia federal court it should dismiss the federal government's suit against them as the statute of limitations had passed. In a memorandum in support of a motion to dismiss filed Thursday, defendants Wild Rock West Virginia, Optima Properties WV LLC and William Frischkorn said that damage and trespass claims against them for their alleged tree-cutting in 2015 had, at most, a six-year statute of limitations. "On its face, the government's complaint is time-barred. The alleged damage took...

