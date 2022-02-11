3rd Circ. Says Nigerian Paroled Into US Wasn't 'Admitted'

By Mike LaSusa (February 11, 2022, 8:41 PM EST) -- The federal government properly charged a Nigerian man as inadmissible to the U.S. rather than removable, because his entry to the country on parole constituted an arrival despite his previous admission, the Third Circuit ruled Friday. Ocholi Ochala Iredia failed to convince the Third Circuit that the government should have charged him as removable from the U.S. under the Immigration and Nationality Act, because he had once been admitted to the country on a tourist visa. Iredia had left the U.S. after overstaying the visa and then returned on parole, making him an "arriving alien" who can be denied admission rather...

